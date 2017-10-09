Broadway Composer Michael Friedman Dead at 41

Michael Friedman, a composer, lyricist, and integral member of New York’s theater community, has died at the age of 41 due to complications related to HIV/AIDS. A Saturday evening press release from the Public Theater, where he frequently worked for over a decade, confirmed the unfortunate news. “Michael brought so much joy and beauty and humor to our lives,” said his sister Marion Friedman Young. “To lose him so soon is devastating. We are so grateful to the people who loved him, made art with him, and were so supportive of his work, and made it possible for Michael’s extraordinary gifts to reach so many people.” The Obie-winning Friedman’s vast body of work as a composer-lyricist includes the rock musical Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, which had a Broadway run and long national tour, as well as the musicals Love’s Labour’s Lost, Unknown Soldier, and The Fortress of Solitude. He was also a member of The Civilians theater company, spearheading the music and lyrics for numerous other plays, many of which we reviewed highly here at Vulture.
