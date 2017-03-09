Burning Man organizers and Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen both confirm that a Burning Man attendee has died today, after breaching a ring of security officers Saturday night and running into one of the festival’s titular Man Burn fire ceremonies, a horrifying moment captured in photos published by TMZ. In an official statement released Sunday, festival organizers confirmed that Aaron Joel Mitchell died of his injuries at UC Davis Firefighters Burn Institute Regional Burn Center, despite being rescued from the blaze by firefighters and airlifted from Black Rock City, the festival’s site in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. “Now is a time for closeness, contact and community,” the statement released by the music and art festival reads. “Trauma needs processing.” Burning Man, which ends on Monday, cancelled a mid-day burn but will carry on with a fire scheduled for Sunday evening.
Comments