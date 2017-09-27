Photo: Getty Images

The first rule of a beef: Always wipe all evidence that might expose your own hypocrisy before striking. After Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” made it to No. 1 earlier this week in a historic moment for an Afro-Latina on the charts, most other female rappers showered her with praise. (Even Taylor Swift sent flowers.) Azealia Banks, ever one to play the black sheep of the group, was not one of them. In a since-deleted series of tweets from an account called @XoCheapy (because her real Twitter remains suspended), Banks dismissed Cardi as a “poor man’s Nicki,” referring to Minaj. She also accused radio personalities like Charlamagne Tha God of favoritism in campaigning for Cardi’s No. 1 and not Banks or other female rappers before Cardi. “I’m sorry. Black industry men are too hype for this Latina girl. I’ve never seen them jump like this for remy or nicki,” she tweeted. “Spinning this ‘for the culture’ story when they are simply letting white men at Atlantic buy them into hating their own women.” (Cardi is signed to Atlantic Records.) Cardi, whose first language is clapback, noticed the disturbance in her celebrations and pulled out the receipts faster than you can rap “said little bitch, you can’t fuck with me.” It is, simply put, *chef’s kiss*.