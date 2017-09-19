At Least Some of Hollywood Is Really Pissed About Sean Spicer’s Emmys Cameo

So that Sean Spicer bit at the Emmys, huh? What a gas! Or maybe, what a poor choice to normalize the former mouthpiece of a presidential administration that lies as a matter of policy? While an unfortunate number of Emmy party attendees allegedly swarmed Spicer after he appeared on the telecast to parody himself by embodying the “Spicey” persona embodied by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live, others who were not in attendance — and a precious few who were — were disturbed by the former Trump front man being made to feel like one of the stars for a night in Hollywood. James Corden has since admitted that kissing the man who was just following orders to make false statements may have been in poor taste, but here is a roundup of celebrities who were unimpressed by his presence from the start.
