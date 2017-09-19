Latest News from Vulture

5:05 p.m.

At Least Some of Hollywood Is Really Pissed About Sean Spicer’s Emmys Cameo

“Has the aura of a giant festering abscess. Strange, since he was so charismatic at the (elevated) podium.”

4:26 p.m.

YouTuber Hank Green Is Writing a Novel About Internet Fame

Hank Green’s An Absolutely Remarkable Thing is out fall 2018.

3:56 p.m.

Perfume Genius’s ‘Wreath’ Video Is a Tribute to the Human Form

And it showcases the power of personal expression.

2:49 p.m.

The Good Place Season Two Is So Forking Great

The series solidifies its status as the most intellectually engaging comedy on television.

2:24 p.m.

How the Laura Palmer House’s Actual Homeowner Ended Up in Twin Peaks: The Return

“I was standing in the kitchen and David walked up to me and said, Have you ever acted?”

2:18 p.m.

Hillary Clinton Just Notched Another Popular Vote Win

Rachel Maddow’s interview with Clinton was the top-rated cable news broadcast last week.

2:11 p.m.

MoviePass Works. Why Is Hollywood So ‘Meh’?

“If we’re doubling the frequency of the customers who’ve been abandoning you, you’d think they’d cut us in on some of your increased profits.”

2:06 p.m.

Rob Reiner and a Few Good Men Are Investigating Russia

Morgan Freeman makes a cameo as president. Naturally.

1:44 p.m.

Three-Sentence Reviews: Peter Saul, Trevor Paglen, and 7 More

Thank God for Peter Saul.

1:12 p.m.

All of Our Theories on What Mother! Is Actually About

Mother! is really about the environment; Mother! is really about The Sims.

1:02 p.m.

7 Teen Dramas That Wouldn’t Exist Without Gossip Girl

From Pretty Little Liars to Riverdale.

12:55 p.m.

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Being a Scientologist, Says She’s Just Sci-Curious

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech … but I am not a Scientologist.”

12:49 p.m.

Vulture Investigates: Jennifer Lawrence’s Immortality

In one year, she played a 49-year-old mutant (X Men: Apocalypse) and a 34-year-old businesswoman (Joy).

12:39 p.m.

Ellen DeGeneres’s Clown Scares Left Sarah Paulson Whimpering Under a Table

Paulson gets not one, not two, but three scares.

12:15 p.m.

Gucci Mane Got Out of Prison and Wrote a Book. Here’s How It All Happened.

“If you want to be a rapper, you have to put yourself in the public eye. You subject yourself to the praise, ridicule, and insults.”

12:00 p.m.

The Gossip Girl Creators Look Back at What Never Made It to Air

A box of giant dildos.

12:00 p.m.

The Best Part of Gossip Girl Was Talking About Gossip Girl

Your one and only source for recaps of the Greatest Show of Our Time.

11:52 a.m.

This Is the Scene When The Deuce Finally Becomes Itself

It’s the first moment the show really relaxes into itself.

11:10 a.m.

How Beyoncé’s Lemonade Vinyl Ended Up Containing Canadian Punk Tracks

There was a slight mix-up at the factory.

11:04 a.m.

James Corden Tries to Spin That Photo of Him Kissing Sean Spicer at the Emmys

“To be fair, everyone was kissing ass last night at the Emmys. I just happened to kiss the biggest one there.”