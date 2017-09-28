Larry King, Paris Hilton and Other Celebrities Mourn the Death of Hugh Hefner

Playboy founder and cultural icon Hugh Hefner died on Wednesday. He was 91. Hefner and his magazine became a symbol of the sexual revolution that took place in the mid 20th century. His work, which championed free speech and smut, changed publishing and pop culture and left a lasting legacy that influenced celebrity and politics alike. “Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights,” Larry King wrote. “He was a true original, and he was my friend.” Following the news of his death, many friends, associates and admirers remembered the legend.
