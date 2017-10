Latest News from Vulture

The Best Awkward Celebrity Photos from the #PuberMe Challenge

Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll have agreed to donate $1000 for every celebrity that submits an awkward childhood photo.

Macklemore Defied Public Outcry With National Rugby League Performance

Despite a petition with 18,000 signatures, Macklemore performed “Same Love” at the National Ruby League Grand Final.

Marilyn Manson Was Crushed By A Large Prop Onstage In New York

Manson was reportedly carried off the stage in a stretcher.

Monty Hall, Host and Co-Creator of Let’s Make a Deal, Dead at 96

Hall hosted the game show for nearly 5,000 episodes.

Ryan Gosling Broke in Every Live Sketch on Saturday Night Live Last Night

Gosling couldn’t stop giggling during his hosting duties.

Ryan Gosling Uncovers a Vast Avatar Conspiracy on Saturday Night Live

That logo font does look kind of familiar.

SNL Season Premiere Recap: Ryan Gosling Can’t Stop Laughing

Saturday Night Live kicks off season 43 with new faces, new writers, and a whole lot of Trump jokes.

Alec Baldwin’s Trump Calls San Juan’s ‘Nasty Woman’ Mayor on Saturday Night Live

He also gets affectionate with Kate McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions.

The 12 Most Essential 30 Rock Episodes to Watch on Hulu

Tina Fey’s groundbreaking sitcom is now streaming on Hulu.

Halt and Catch Fire Recap: The Ballad of Gordon Clark

Gordon is proof positive of how much a character can evolve.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Doesn’t Hide His Disgust After Trump Attacks San Juan Mayor

“You’re going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took.”

Flatliners Currently Has a Zero-Percent Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

A little on the nose, everybody.

It Beats The Exorcist to Become the Highest-Grossing Horror Movie of All Time

Pennywise dances past the half-billion mark.

Terry Crews Invented a New Chair That Will Make You Feel Like a God

The man’s got a lot of energy, and he has to put it somewhere.

Jerry Seinfeld Discusses Whether Or Not We Can Still Enjoy Bill’s Cosby’s Comedy

“Should the comedic work stand on its own separate from the criminality?”

Lorne Michaels Reportedly Wants to Bring Kids in the Hall Back to TV

It’s a limited-run series…that gives sketches…to ex-girlfriends.

Harrison Ford Gently Negs Ryan Gosling by Forgetting His Name

“Did you say Rosling?”

A Men in Black Spinoff Will Make Contact in May 2019

The as-yet untitled sequel is by Iron Man and Transformers: The Last Knight screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

Shay Mitchell Will Star in Freeform’s The Heiresses

Emily Fields grows up to be a diamond-empire heiress.

FX Fails to Get Olivia de Havilland’s Lawsuit Dismissed

The Best Actress winner is reportedly “very pleased” about the decision.