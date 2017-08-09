According to the great and entirely accurate Chris Pine Hair Size Theory, the longer Chris Pine’s hair, the better his performance, which is great news for Netflix’s new movie Outlaw King. In a first look at the drama from David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water), Chris Pine sports a really scraggly bearded look as Robert the Bruce, a 13th and 14th century King of Scots. The rest of the cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, and Billy Howle. The plot concerns Robert’s attempts to regain control after being defeated in a surprise attack by the English king and made into an outlaw. Then, he robs banks and evades Jeff Bridges — 0h wait, sorry, different movie.
