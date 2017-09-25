Latest News from Vulture

The Best Shania Twain Songs to Sing At Karaoke

From “That Don’t Impress Me Much” to “Any Man of Mine,” Shania’s songs are made for you to belt out with your friends.

The Good Doctor Is Filled With So Much Goodness It Might Make You Sick

The pilot of this ABC drama has a bad case of excess sentimentality.

Charles Bradley: A Master of Raw Soul

Bradley’s death was announced on Saturday.

Amy Sherman-Palladino Has Big Deal With Amazon, So You’ll Have Wait on Gilmore

Amazon has ordered two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ Beats Taylor Swift for History-Making No. 1

Someone call the mayor to arrange a parade.

Eddie Vedder Blasts Trump for Putting America at Risk of N. Korea Nuclear Blast

“Quit fucking with the lives of millions and millions of people.”

Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer: The Bellas Are Back Aca-at It Again

The third Pitch Perfect movie premieres December 22.

A Beginner’s Guide to the Star Trek Universe

Star Trek can seem labyrinthine and too dense for new fans to find their way in. But it’s very well worth the time.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Is Bloated, Campy, and Thoroughly Stupid

A sequel was de rigueur, of course, but what a mess it is.

Chris Pratt Got His Hollywood Chrises Crossed

“Dude I suck at quizzes.”

Battle of the Sexes Is Buoyant Propaganda — But It’s Very Entertaining

If Battle of the Sexes is unsurprising to a fault, it’s by no means a double fault.

Daily Show Producer Questioned Hiring Trevor Noah When He Said Trump Would Win

And now he says Trump might get a second term.

The National Book Foundation’s ‘5 Under 35’ Are All Women This Year

These five young female writers should definitely be on your radar.

A Tribute to Julianne Moore’s Delicious New Kingsman Villain

Have you ever wondered what would happen if Giada De Laurentiis broke bad?

Rick and Morty Recap: A Trip to Froopyland

Beth and Rick are exactly the same.

Star Trek: Discovery Series Premiere Recap: Get Back in the Antiproton Chamber!

Wherever we’re going, I’m just happy to be watching Star Trek.

Pharrell Williams Takes a Knee at Charlottesville Benefit Concert

“This is what that flag is for.”

Vice Principals Recap: The Gamby Way

Neal Gamby and Lee Russell aren’t heroes.

The Deuce Recap: Playing the Long Game

The opening of the Hi-Hat finally brings together this show’s loose collection of characters.

Ray Donovan Recap: Confessions

The sky is blue, water is wet, and the Donovans are fighting.