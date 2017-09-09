Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water was awarded the Golden Lion of the 74th Venice Film Festival on Saturday, a triumphant end to a week’s worth of rave reviews and Oscar buzz. The film, a romantic monster movie starring Sally Hawkins and Michael Shannon, premiered on the Lido on August 31, and was quickly hailed by many as the festival’s — and, at least since Pan’s Labyrinth, del Toro’s — best movie. It’s also the first English-language movie to win Venice’s top prize since Sofia Coppola’s Somewhere in 2010. Placing second as the Grand Jury Prize recipient was the Israeli military drama Foxtrot, which similarly wowed critics upon its premiere at Telluride last week.

Other notable winners include Lean on Pete breakout Charlie Plummer for best young performer, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri writer-director Martin McDonagh for best screenplay — a significant boost, since he’s emerged as a serious Oscar contender for the movie alongside stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell — and the always-excellent Charlotte Rampling, of the Italian drama Hannah, for Best Actress. See the complete list below.

VENICE 74

Golden Lion

The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro

Grand Jury Prize

Foxtrot, directed by Samuel Maoz

Silver Lion — Best Director

Xavier Legrand, Jusqu’à La Garde

Volpi Cup — Best Actress

Charlotte Rampling, Hannah

Volpi Cup — Best Actor

Kamel El Basha, The Insult

Best Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Special Jury Prize

Sweet Country, directed by Warwick Thornton

Marcello Mastroianni Award for for Best New Young Actor or Actress

Charlie Plummer, Lean on Pete

VENICE HORIZONS

Best Film

Nico, 1988, directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli

Best Director

Vahid Jalilvand, No Date, No Signature

Special Jury Prize

Caniba, directed by Lucien Castaing-Taylor & Verena Paravel

Best Actress

Lyna Khoudri, Les Bienheureux

Best Actor

Navid Mohammadzadeh, No Date, No Signature

Best Screenplay

Los Versos Del Olvido, directed by Alireza Khatami

Best Short Film

Gros Chagrin, directed by Céline Devaux

Lion of the Future — “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film

Jusqu’à La Garde, directed by Xavier Legrand

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Restoration

Idi I Smotri, directed by Elem Klimov

Best Documentary on Cinema

The Prince and the Dybbuk, directed by Elwira Niewiera & Piotr Rosolowski

VENICE VIRTUAL REALITY

Best VR

Arden’s Wake (Expanded), directed by Eugene YK Chung

Best VR Experience

La Camera Insabbiata, directed by Laurie Anderson & Hsin-Chien Huang

Best VR Story

Bloodless, directed by Gina Kim