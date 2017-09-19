After ten years on the shelf, Melissa McCarthy’s Cook-Off! has a release date and a trailer. The film, which is set in the cutthroat world of competitive cooking, originally premiered quietly at the U.S. Comedy and Arts Festival in 2007, but quickly disappeared from sight. On November 17, though, it will be allowed a second chance at reedited life, when it opens in cinemas around the country. The Christopher Guest–style mockumentary follows a group amateur chefs, including Amber Strang (played by McCarthy), as they compete to win Van Rookle Farms million-dollar cooking contest. It co-stars Ben Falcone, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Gary Anthony Williams, and Sam Pancake.