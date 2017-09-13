Rachel Bloom and Donna Lynne Champlin may play BFFs on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, but does that closeness carry over offscreen? To see, we tested the actors’ knowledge in our co-star quiz series Do I Know You? Filmed on the North Hollywood set of the CW comedy — which returns for season three on October 13 — Bloom and Champlin got grilled about the other’s early showbiz gigs, forgotten movie roles, and one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it-cameo in a Best Picture winner.