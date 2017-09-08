By

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 Trailer: Rebecca Goes Full Fatal Attraction

The last time we saw Rebecca Bunch, she was ditched by Josh at her own wedding when he decided to make a grand gesture to God and pursue priesthood instead. How is Rebecca taking this dismissal, you ask? According to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s season three trailer, uh… not well. Our heroine, carrying groceries in a bathrobe and laughing maniacally in the mirror, is reintroduced with text teasing that she’ll go “to the extreme.” See what she’s plotting when Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns on October 13.

