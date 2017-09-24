Latest News from Vulture

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 Trailer: Josh Chan Must Die!

Payback is a real bitch.

Stevie Wonder Takes ‘Both Knees’ on Behalf of America

Yeah, he doesn’t like you, Trump.

Ain’t It Cool News Founder Harry Knowles Accused of Sexual Assault

Knowles “categorically” denies the claims.

Halt and Catch Fire Recap: The Broken Places

“A Connection Is Made” is a joyful episode.

Fuller House Creator Admits Defeat in Quest to Get the Olsen Twins on the Show

“They just don’t seem interested in coming.”

Soul Legend Charles Bradley Dead at 68

The singer was battling cancer over the past year.

Mike Schur Solidifies His ‘King of NBC Comedy’ Status With Two More Pilots

When does this man have time to sleep?

We Wouldn’t Mind Spending 25 Years in The Late Late Show’s Red Room

Enunciate your words, damnit!

Gossip Girl’s Dorota Isn’t Amused That She Didn’t Turn Out to Be Gossip Girl

“I felt like nobody knew who Gossip Girl was going to be till the day we did it.”

What It’s Like to Interview With SNL’s Notoriously Difficult Lorne Michaels

Colin Jost didn’t do himself any favors.

Matthew Vaughn Gave the Kingsman 2 Actors Altitude Sickness

The director of the spy sequel reveals the hardest scenes to nail.

Mel Brooks Laments Today’s ‘Stupidly Politically Correct’ Comedy Climate

“Comedy is the lecherous little elf whispering in the king’s ear, always telling the truth about human behavior.”

Seth Meyers Says Russia Probe Connects So Many Dots, It’s Basically One Huge Dot

With North Korea and repealing Obamacare grabbing the limelight, it’s easy to forget there’s an investigation bubbling on the back burner.

Theater Review: KPOP Is Gangnam Style With Substance

Under the glam, it’s a discomfiting looks at the struggles faced by Asian artists.

Aaron Carter Is Headed to Rehab

“He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible.”

Watch the Trailer for the Adaptation of Stephen King’s Novella 1922

King is going for a seasonal hat trick at the movies.

Stronger Is Anything But Your Standard Overcoming-the-Odds Tearjerker

Though Gyllenhaal deserves any accolades the film brings him, Maslany’s performance was the one that floored me.

Report: Kylie Jenner Pregnant

According to TMZ and “Page Six.”

Brace Yourself and Your Sink For the Mother! Opera

Let’s consider the possibilities!

The Saddest Moment in Lady Gaga’s Netflix Doc Involves Taylor Kinney

“Well, nothin’ like getting flowers from your ex-fiancé on the day of the Super Bowl.”