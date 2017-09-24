Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season 3 Trailer: Josh Chan Must Die!

Let’s take a moment of silence for our dear little puppy-eyed Josh Chan, shall we? The man wants to reboot his life and find Jesus! He’s getting out of the dead-end Aloha Tech Center for good! But Rebecca (the wonderful Rachel Bloom) and her girl squad are now going to make his life a living hell, owing to the fact that he, you know, might have left her at the altar on their wedding day. Hell hath no fury like a scorned bride with an unhealthy fixation on romantic obsession. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns on October 13.