Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

The first half of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place on Saturday night in Los Angeles, mainly honoring achievements in animation, nonfiction/reality programming, and special presentations. It was a particularly big night for Ava DuVernay’s 13th, which — months after losing the Oscar to O.J.: Made in America — picked up trophies for writing, music & lyrics, motion design, and (the big one) Outstanding Documentary. But there was plenty of room for celebrating around it. Other multi-winners included Born This Way and Planet Earth II, while Seth MacFarlane (voice-over performance), RuPaul Charles (reality show host), Carpool Karaoke (variety special), and Shark Tank (structured reality program) all repeated in their respective categories. Oh, and Meryl Streep won an Emmy for narration! An eclectic group, to say the least.

The Creative Arts Emmys continue on Sunday night, when categories for guest actors and more will be determined, before airing next Saturday as a combined show on FXX. The official Primetime Emmy Awards, meanwhile, will be broadcast live next Sunday, September 17, on CBS. Check out the full list of Saturday’s Creative Arts winners below.

Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Chef’s Table

The Keepers

Planet Earth II

30 for 30

Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special

Amanda Knox

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

A House Divided (Vice Special Report)

L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later

13th

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

LA 92

O.J.: Made in America

Oklahoma City (American Experience)

The White Helmets

Outstanding Informational Program or Series

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Inside the Actors Studio

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson

Vice

Outstanding Special Class Program

Hairspray Live!

The Oscars

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

70th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017

Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Louis C.K. 2017

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Gaycation

Intervention

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades of America

Outstanding Animated Program

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

Elena and the Secret of Avalor

The Simpsons

South Park

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Dee Bradley Baker, American Dad

Kevin Kline, Bob’s Burgers

Kristen Schaal, BoJack Horseman

Mo Collins, F is for Family

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons

Outstanding Narrator

Laurence Fishburne, Year Million

Ewan McGregor, Wild Scotland

Sam Neill, Wild New Zealand

Liev Schreiber, Muhammad Ali: Only One

Liev Schreiber, UConn: The March to Madness

Meryl Streep, Five Came Back

Outstanding Reality Host

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, Project Runway

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America

Outstanding Music and Lyrics

Adam Schlesinger & Rachel Bloom & Jack Dolgen, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (“We Tapped That Ass”)

Christopher Willis & Darrick Bachman & Paul Rudish, Duck the Halls (“Jing-a-Ling-a-Ling”)

Jonathan Kimmel & Gary Greenberg, Jimmy Kimmel Live (“The Ballad of Claus Jorstad”)

Eli Brueggemann & Chancelor Johnathan Bennett & Kenan Thompson & Will Stephen, Saturday Night Live (“Last Christmas”)

Common & Robert Glasper & Karriem Riggins, 13th (“Letter to the Free”)

Jeff Richmond & Tina Fey & Sam Means, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (“Hell No”)

Outstanding Music Direction

American Epic (The American Epic Sessions)

Joshua Bell: Seasons of Cuba (Live from Lincoln Center)

Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Outstanding Nonfiction Writing

Matthew Hamachek & Brian McGinn, Amanda Knox

Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Mark Monroe, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

Bill Nye et al., Bill Nye Saves the World

Ava DuVernay & Spencer Averick, 13th

Outstanding Variety Special Writing

Louis C.K. 2017

Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night

70th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Nonfiction Directing

Alexis Bloom & Fisher Stevens, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America

Fredi Devas, Planet Earth II (“Cities”)

Elizabeth White, Planet Earth II (“Islands”)

Ava DuVernay, 13th

Outstanding Variety Special Directing

Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The Oscars

Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Outstanding Reality Casting

Born This Way

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

The Voice

Outstanding Choreography (TIE)

Derek Hough, Dancing with the Stars (Kairos)

Mandy Moore, Dancing with the Stars (On Top of the World, Carol of the Bells)

Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance (Unsteady, This is Not the End)

Fred Tallaksen, The Real O’Neals (Born This Way, West Side Story, Boyfriend)

Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance (The Mirror, Send in the Clowns, She Used to Be Mine)

Outstanding Nonfiction Cinematography

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Chef’s Table

O.J.: Made in America

Planet Earth II (“Cities”)

Planet Earth II (“Islands”)

13th

Outstanding Reality Cinematography

The Amazing Race

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

Survivor

Outstanding Variety/Nonfiction Costumes

Dancing with the Stars

Hairspray Live!

Portlandia

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Multi-Camera Hairstyling

Dancing with the Stars

Hairspray Live!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Series Lighting Design

America’s Got Talent

Dancing with the Stars

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Special Lighting Design

59th Grammy Awards

Hairspray Live!

The Oscars

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

70th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Multi-Camera Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Dancing with the Stars

Hairspray Live!

MADtv

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Nonfiction Picture Editing

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

O.J.: Made in America

Planet Earth II (“Cities”)

Planet Earth II (“Islands”)

13th

Vice

Outstanding Reality Picture Editing (Structured/Competition)

The Amazing Race

Project Runway (“An Unconventional Launch Party”)

Project Runway (“Finale, Part 2”)

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Shark Tank

Survivor

Outstanding Reality Picture Editing (Unstructured)

Born This Way (“Dream Come True”)

Born This Way (“Oh Baby!”)

Born This Way (“The Times They Are A’Changin”)

Deadliest Cast

Life Below Zero

Outstanding Variety Picture Editing

Conan in Berlin

Drunk History

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Stoplight segment)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (F*ck 2016 segment)

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety/Nonfiction Series Production Design

Bill Nye Saves the World

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Variety/Nonfiction Special Production Design

Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

74th Annual Golden Globes

Hairspray Live!

The Oscars

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

Outstanding Nonfiction Sound Editing

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Planet Earth II

13th

Outstanding Nonfiction Sound Mixing

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week

O.J.: Made in America

Planet Earth II

13th

Outstanding Variety Sound Mixing (TIE)

59th Grammy Awards

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Oscars

2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

The Voice

Outstanding Movie/Mini/Special Technical Direction

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017

Hairspray Live!

The Oscars

Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga

70th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Series Technical Direction

The Big Bang Theory

Dancing with the Stars

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Adventure Time

Disney Mickey Mouse

Marvel’s Rocket and Groot

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction/Reality Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

Feud: Bette and Joan – Inside Look

Jay Leno’s Garage

National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts

Viceland at the Women’s March

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Behind the Voice

The Daily Show: Between the Scenes

Epic Rap Battles of History

Honest Trailers

The Star Wars Show

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media (Unscripted)

E! Live 360 (Red Carpet Show)

The Oscars: All Access

Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU

Stand Up to Cancer: #Reasons2StandUp

The Voice on Snapchat Show

Outstanding Interactive Program

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Online

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Saturday Night Live Multiplatform Experience

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Storytelling (juried)

Pearl

Outstanding Motion Design (TIE, juried)

Beyond Magic

13TH

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (TIE, juried)

Bryan Andrews & Scott Willis & Craig Kellman & Lou Romano, Samurai Jack

Justin Nichols, Wander Over Yonder