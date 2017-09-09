The first half of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place on Saturday night in Los Angeles, mainly honoring achievements in animation, nonfiction/reality programming, and special presentations. It was a particularly big night for Ava DuVernay’s 13th, which — months after losing the Oscar to O.J.: Made in America — picked up trophies for writing, music & lyrics, motion design, and (the big one) Outstanding Documentary. But there was plenty of room for celebrating around it. Other multi-winners included Born This Way and Planet Earth II, while Seth MacFarlane (voice-over performance), RuPaul Charles (reality show host), Carpool Karaoke (variety special), and Shark Tank (structured reality program) all repeated in their respective categories. Oh, and Meryl Streep won an Emmy for narration! An eclectic group, to say the least.
The Creative Arts Emmys continue on Sunday night, when categories for guest actors and more will be determined, before airing next Saturday as a combined show on FXX. The official Primetime Emmy Awards, meanwhile, will be broadcast live next Sunday, September 17, on CBS. Check out the full list of Saturday’s Creative Arts winners below.
Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Chef’s Table
The Keepers
Planet Earth II
30 for 30
Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special
Amanda Knox
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
A House Divided (Vice Special Report)
L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later
13th
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
LA 92
O.J.: Made in America
Oklahoma City (American Experience)
The White Helmets
Outstanding Informational Program or Series
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Inside the Actors Studio
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson
Vice
Outstanding Special Class Program
Hairspray Live!
The Oscars
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
70th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Louis C.K. 2017
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Gaycation
Intervention
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America
Outstanding Animated Program
Archer
Bob’s Burgers
Elena and the Secret of Avalor
The Simpsons
South Park
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Dee Bradley Baker, American Dad
Kevin Kline, Bob’s Burgers
Kristen Schaal, BoJack Horseman
Mo Collins, F is for Family
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons
Outstanding Narrator
Laurence Fishburne, Year Million
Ewan McGregor, Wild Scotland
Sam Neill, Wild New Zealand
Liev Schreiber, Muhammad Ali: Only One
Liev Schreiber, UConn: The March to Madness
Meryl Streep, Five Came Back
Outstanding Reality Host
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, Project Runway
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America
Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Adam Schlesinger & Rachel Bloom & Jack Dolgen, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (“We Tapped That Ass”)
Christopher Willis & Darrick Bachman & Paul Rudish, Duck the Halls (“Jing-a-Ling-a-Ling”)
Jonathan Kimmel & Gary Greenberg, Jimmy Kimmel Live (“The Ballad of Claus Jorstad”)
Eli Brueggemann & Chancelor Johnathan Bennett & Kenan Thompson & Will Stephen, Saturday Night Live (“Last Christmas”)
Common & Robert Glasper & Karriem Riggins, 13th (“Letter to the Free”)
Jeff Richmond & Tina Fey & Sam Means, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (“Hell No”)
Outstanding Music Direction
American Epic (The American Epic Sessions)
Joshua Bell: Seasons of Cuba (Live from Lincoln Center)
Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Outstanding Nonfiction Writing
Matthew Hamachek & Brian McGinn, Amanda Knox
Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Mark Monroe, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
Bill Nye et al., Bill Nye Saves the World
Ava DuVernay & Spencer Averick, 13th
Outstanding Variety Special Writing
Louis C.K. 2017
Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night
70th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Nonfiction Directing
Alexis Bloom & Fisher Stevens, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America
Fredi Devas, Planet Earth II (“Cities”)
Elizabeth White, Planet Earth II (“Islands”)
Ava DuVernay, 13th
Outstanding Variety Special Directing
Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
The Oscars
Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Outstanding Reality Casting
Born This Way
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
The Voice
Outstanding Choreography (TIE)
Derek Hough, Dancing with the Stars (Kairos)
Mandy Moore, Dancing with the Stars (On Top of the World, Carol of the Bells)
Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance (Unsteady, This is Not the End)
Fred Tallaksen, The Real O’Neals (Born This Way, West Side Story, Boyfriend)
Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance (The Mirror, Send in the Clowns, She Used to Be Mine)
Outstanding Nonfiction Cinematography
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Chef’s Table
O.J.: Made in America
Planet Earth II (“Cities”)
Planet Earth II (“Islands”)
13th
Outstanding Reality Cinematography
The Amazing Race
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
Survivor
Outstanding Variety/Nonfiction Costumes
Dancing with the Stars
Hairspray Live!
Portlandia
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Multi-Camera Hairstyling
Dancing with the Stars
Hairspray Live!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Series Lighting Design
America’s Got Talent
Dancing with the Stars
Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Special Lighting Design
59th Grammy Awards
Hairspray Live!
The Oscars
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
70th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Multi-Camera Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing with the Stars
Hairspray Live!
MADtv
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Nonfiction Picture Editing
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
O.J.: Made in America
Planet Earth II (“Cities”)
Planet Earth II (“Islands”)
13th
Vice
Outstanding Reality Picture Editing (Structured/Competition)
The Amazing Race
Project Runway (“An Unconventional Launch Party”)
Project Runway (“Finale, Part 2”)
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Shark Tank
Survivor
Outstanding Reality Picture Editing (Unstructured)
Born This Way (“Dream Come True”)
Born This Way (“Oh Baby!”)
Born This Way (“The Times They Are A’Changin”)
Deadliest Cast
Life Below Zero
Outstanding Variety Picture Editing
Conan in Berlin
Drunk History
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Stoplight segment)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (F*ck 2016 segment)
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety/Nonfiction Series Production Design
Bill Nye Saves the World
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Variety/Nonfiction Special Production Design
Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner
74th Annual Golden Globes
Hairspray Live!
The Oscars
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
Outstanding Nonfiction Sound Editing
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Planet Earth II
13th
Outstanding Nonfiction Sound Mixing
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
O.J.: Made in America
Planet Earth II
13th
Outstanding Variety Sound Mixing (TIE)
59th Grammy Awards
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Oscars
2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
The Voice
Outstanding Movie/Mini/Special Technical Direction
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
Hairspray Live!
The Oscars
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
70th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Series Technical Direction
The Big Bang Theory
Dancing with the Stars
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Adventure Time
Disney Mickey Mouse
Marvel’s Rocket and Groot
Steven Universe
Teen Titans Go!
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction/Reality Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
Feud: Bette and Joan – Inside Look
Jay Leno’s Garage
National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts
Viceland at the Women’s March
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Behind the Voice
The Daily Show: Between the Scenes
Epic Rap Battles of History
Honest Trailers
The Star Wars Show
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media (Unscripted)
E! Live 360 (Red Carpet Show)
The Oscars: All Access
Stand for Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU
Stand Up to Cancer: #Reasons2StandUp
The Voice on Snapchat Show
Outstanding Interactive Program
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Online
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Saturday Night Live Multiplatform Experience
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Storytelling (juried)
Pearl
Outstanding Motion Design (TIE, juried)
Beyond Magic
13TH
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (TIE, juried)
Bryan Andrews & Scott Willis & Craig Kellman & Lou Romano, Samurai Jack
Justin Nichols, Wander Over Yonder
