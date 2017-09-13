Latest News from Vulture

1:02 a.m.

Daily Show Explains Why Donald Trump Walked Into Beauty Pageant Changing Rooms

Trump bragged about walking into the dressing rooms on the Howard Stern Show, but maybe he left something out.

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

American Horror Story Recap: The People In Your Neighborhood

This is a remarkably subtle and sinister story.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Reviews: On the Shore of the Wide World and Fucking A

New work from Simon Stephens and Suzan-Lori Parks.

Yesterday at 9:28 p.m.

Jordan Klepper Starts Petition to Impeach Hillary Clinton on The Opposition

He also wants to start the anti pho movement.

Yesterday at 8:45 p.m.

The Disaster Artist Is Peak James Franco, and the Best Thing He’s Ever Done

James Franco’s retelling of the story behind the cult film The Room brought down the house.

Yesterday at 8:05 p.m.

Benedict Cumberbatch Is a Grieving Dad in The Child In Time Trailer

The 90 minute drama will air on PBS in 2018.

Yesterday at 7:02 p.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq., is a Formula Movie with a Doozy of a Twist

What diminishes the movie is the same thing that holds you: Denzel Washington’s magnetism.

Yesterday at 6:49 p.m.

All The Time Rami Malek Spent Practicing Freddie Mercury’s Moves Is Paying Off

A video has surfaced of Malek filming Queen’s Live Aid performance from 1985.

Yesterday at 5:29 p.m.

An Appreciation of Molly’s Therapist’s Office on Insecure

Eat your heart out, Nancy Meyers.

Yesterday at 5:23 p.m.

75 BoJack Horseman Jokes You Probably Missed in Season 4

The best callbacks, Easter eggs, and running gags.

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

Liam Neeson Is Done With Action Movies, No Matter How Much You’ll Pay Him

“Guys, I’m sixty-fucking-five.”

Yesterday at 5:12 p.m.

Watch Esperanza Spalding Make a 10-Song Album in 77 Hours

She’s streaming the writing and recording of her new album via Facebook Live.

Yesterday at 4:35 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Louis C.K.’s Controversial New Movie

Is it really about Woody Allen? Does it address those rumors?

Yesterday at 4:27 p.m.

Radiohead’s ‘Lift’ Video Is Literally a Downer

It takes place in an elevator.

Yesterday at 3:59 p.m.

YouTuber PewDiePie Apologizes for Using the N-Word During Livestream

“In the heat of the moment, I said the worst word I could possibly think of, and it just sorta slipped out.”

Yesterday at 3:30 p.m.

Was Twin Peaks: The Return Worth It for Showtime?

The network likely doesn’t regret its decision to spend the summer hangin’ with Agent Cooper.

Yesterday at 3:19 p.m.

Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father Is Frustratingly Inert Cinema

Is it unequivocally shitty to be the person lamenting the cinematography in Angelina Jolie’s Khmer Rouge movie?

Yesterday at 2:26 p.m.

Emmys 2017: Who Will and Should Win in the Limited-Series Races?

Our predictions for Big Little Lies, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Night Of, and more.

Yesterday at 2:01 p.m.

Here’s What We Know About Rick and Morty’s Evil Morty

And awaaaay we go.

Yesterday at 1:08 p.m.

Revisiting One of the Greatest Superhero Stories, Kingdom Come

The 1996 story has lessons that creators and publishers should heed.