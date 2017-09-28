The potential collapse of the United Kingdom circa World War II is in vogue these days. To complement Christopher Nolan’s war blockbuster Dunkirk, Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour will give a look at the man behind Britain’s war effort against the Nazis, Winston Churchill. Portraying the historic prime minister is none other than the illustrious Gary Oldman, and his performance has all the trappings of Oscar bait, based on the debut trailer: a beloved famous figure, a physical transformation (it took 200 hours!), and lots and lots of rousing speeches. Baby Driver scene-stealer Lily James and Rogue One villain Ben Mendelsohn co-star, as Oldman sees Churchill trying to steer Britain from certain doom at the outset of the war. Darkest Hour hits theaters January 2018.