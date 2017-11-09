Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

Emmys 2017: Who Will and Should Win in the Variety Categories?

Can the heavily nominated Saturday Night Live possibly lose?

1:13 p.m.

Insecure Season Finale Recap: Same Ol’ Mistakes

Issa learns that love isn’t always enough.

12:47 p.m.

Kid Rock Lashes Out at Civil-Rights Group Protesting His Detroit Concerts

“I am a homeowner and taxpayer in the city of Detroit, so suck on that too!”

12:11 p.m.

Chappelle’s Show Never Won an Emmy, But Dave Chappelle Finally Did

Thanks to Saturday Night Live.

12:09 p.m.

What Is the Ideal Age for a Comedian’s Persona?

Marc Maron’s stand-up is better than ever — maybe it’s because he’s finally old.

12:00 p.m.

Exclusive: Emma Stone and Steve Carell In the First Battle of the Sexes Clip

In which Emma Stone cuts Steve Carell down to size.

11:38 a.m.

Kristen Bell Is a Delightful Frozen-Singing Steward to Hurricane Irma Victims

Yes, they definitely would rather be building a snowman right now.

11:25 a.m.

The Best One-Liners From It

Finn Wolfhard schools us all on how to disparage our peers.

10:25 a.m.

How the Jeopardy! Writers Room Comes Up With All of Those Questions

Yes, Alex Trebek reads them all ahead of time.

10:19 a.m.

Now That He’s Done a Salinger Biopic, Danny Strong Wants to Write a Trump Movie

The Empire, Recount, and Game Change scribe just made his directorial debut with a story about the famously private author.

9:37 a.m.

Here Are Some Photos of Alexis Bledel Holding Her Emmy

Congrats Ofglen!

9:37 a.m.

Joy Reid Wants to Argue With You

MSNBC’s rising star on the value of having knock-down, drag-out debates.

9:36 a.m.

Rick and Morty Recap: Tales From the Citadel

“The Ricklantis Mixup” is the best kind of unexpected episode.

9:30 a.m.

John Oliver Revisits Joe Arpaio’s Absurd To Catch a Predator Knockoff

Joe Arpaio created clownish sting operations for three episodes of Smile … You’re Under Arrest!

8:55 a.m.

Why Outlander’s Birth Scene Was So Unusual

It is stubbornly female, in a genre that so often is not.

2:29 a.m.

The New Curb Your Enthusiasm Trailer Will Make You Happy, But Don’t Show Larry

Even the beasts in the field would laugh at the show’s latest season-nine spot.

12:27 a.m.

YouTuber PewDiePie Faces a Backlash After Saying the N-Word During a Live Stream

Firewatch developer Sean Vanaman subsequently announced his company’s plan to have footage of the gamer playing their games pulled from YouTube.

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

Top of the Lake: China Girl Recap: The Destiny of Man

Everything is a disaster, everyone is terrible, and it’s all going to get worse.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

George Clooney Is Ready for the Next Stage of His Career: Kissing All the Guys

“I have lots of room to grow here.”

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

The Deuce Series-Premiere Recap: If There’s a Hell Below

George Pelecanos and David Simon’s new show is a high-wire balancing act.