Chappelle’s Show Never Won an Emmy, But Dave Chappelle Finally Did

Dave Chappelle is rich with distinction from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, bitch. At least now he is. Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy won the the outstanding guest actor and actress Emmys last night for their appearances on Saturday Night Live last season. At least in the case of Chappelle (MM won for Mike & Molly once), this was a first. Evidently, a postelection monologue did something for him that co-creating, writing on, and starring in one of the most iconic and influential comedy programs ever — Chappelle’s Show — never did. Although the show was nominated twice, both in 2004, it never really had a shot at winning because this was before sketch shows were separated out from the Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series category; at the time, The Daily Show had that award on lock. So congrats, Dave Chappelle. Now when someone asks if you ever won an Emmy? You can say, “Yeah.”
