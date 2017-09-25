Mercifully, Disney’s next live-action musical won’t be a remake of an animated classic. Moonlight playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney is fusing William Shakespeare’s Othello and the French play Cyrano de Bergerac to make Cyrano the Moor. David Oyelowo will produce and star in the musical, according to Deadline. Cyrano de Bergerac is about a talented poet in love with his cousin (okay), who thinks his big nose has made him too ugly to pursue her. Instead, he ghostwrites for a more attractive man also in love with his cousin. (The 1897 play has been previously adapted into the Steve Martin–Daryl Hannah movie Roxanne and the Disney Channel original movie Let It Shine.) Othello is just as you remember half-reading it in high school: The mischievous Iago sows discord into the marriage of a Moorish general who (spoiler alert!) kills his wife in a fit of jealousy. Deadline reports that Cyrano the Moor will get all the Disney-musical bells and whistles, so get ready to see Oyelowo sing about lusting after his cousin, or murdering his wife, or… both?