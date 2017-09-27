Let’s Go Through Debra Messing’s Exceptional Instagram

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Debra Messing’s Instagram is like your mom’s Instagram, but better. There are puppy kisses! Healthy snacks! She loves a good selfie. She loves some girl time. She’s more than willing to snap a pic of herself in a face mask, and God bless her for it.

On Thursday night, we’ll be welcomed back into 155 Riverside Drive, hanging out again with Will and Grace and Karen and Jack, but in the 11 years since Will & Grace left the air, Debra Messing has been living her best, most glamorous life. Her Instagram is a record of those adventures of life as an “actor, mama, activist, and warrior.” It’s a living vision board culled haphazardly from her press tours, life on set, and downtime spent hanging out with her son. Let’s go through it.

A great capture from last night. A selfie with fab friends, and the icing on the cake? Mariska feeling me up. #whynot? A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Sep 24, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Debra Messing belongs to a coterie of very smart, interesting, shiny people. One of those people is her best friend Mariska Hargitay. Here’s a photo of Mariska Hargitay placing that hand, Oprah-style.

Here is the cast of Will & Grace singing about “a great big mound of pubic hair,” which is unexpected, but more than welcome. Megan Mullally suggests that the mound in question belongs to Bobby Cannavale. Bobby Cannavale — in a guest appearance — checks! For your consideration, Emmys 2018: Debra Messing’s Instagram.

This is a good reminder that The Women is now on HBO Go, and it’s not nearly as bad as you remember. Any movie that features Annette Bening in a pin-straight bob and barking out orders can never be bad, and it’s a sin to think otherwise.

These sheets are supposed to make me pretty. Even a Snapchat filter can't make this cute. #sexy A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

It takes a lot of work for Debra Messing to show up on a red carpet with the poreless skin of a 24-year-old model-slash-DJ. I appreciate this honesty!

Someone is finally down for the count after a very long & very raucous shoot night. Passed out in back seat. A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

Debra Messing’s son Roman makes frequent appearances on her Instagram — from backstage with Ben Platt to dinner via FaceTime — but this is the very best of the bunch. Get in on this 100 percent highlight! This golden glow is strong enough to qualify as some Fenty Beauty Killawatt Trophy Wife spon-con. Roman might be NBC’s Prince That Was Promised.

The Wedding Date’s crowing achievement is this caption in Debra Messing’s Instagram: “The city was so alive that night and so were we.” Doesn’t that feel so opulent? So wistful? Just one step below “So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past”?

A fan finally got his last autograph from the cast of #SMASH today. Good on ya!! #fabulousfan #smashingsignatures 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Because, in the end, we’re all waiting for more Smash.