Debra Messing Regrets Going on Today Show With Megyn Kelly

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Megyn Kelly took over hosting duties on NBC’s Today Show on Monday, but her debut on the popular morning show didn’t go off without a hitch — at least in the eyes of one of her guests. The four actors at the core of Will & Grace all appeared on Kelly’s first day promote the upcoming reboot, and Debra Messing was not happy with some of Kelly’s interactions with a super-fan of the sitcom. Messing responded to a fan questioning her appearance on the show on Instagram, “Honestly I didn’t know it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments.”

Snack time! #presstour A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

What comments troubled Messing? During the segment, Kelly spoke to a fan of the show, who, like the fictional Will, is a gay lawyer. After awarding the viewer free tickets to a live taping of the series out in Los Angeles, the former Fox News host told the fan, “I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out.” While some people laughed, Messing could be seen looking displeased in the background.