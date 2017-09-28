The Arrival director is the latest filmmaker to be tapped for the job.

Sony’s Cleopatra Movie Might Finally Happen With Denis Villeneuve Directing

He died of natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion.

Moore’s stance on immigration, gay marriage and tiny guns provided plenty of fodder for Colbert and Meyers.

It’s taking an awfully long time for this season to gain momentum.

You’re the Worst Recap: People Who Need People

From the creator of Black-ish and the director of 50/50.

Three Decades Later, We’re Getting a Coming To America Sequel

The latest casting call for the FX series gets very specific.

Very Tan Caucasians, Your Time on Atlanta Is Now

McCain is taking the chair left vacant by Jedediah Bila.

Meghan McCain Is the New Token Conservative Voice on The View

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus sound more confident in their sound than ever before.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Jhené Aiko

The Weirdest Thing About the New Kingsman Is Its Constant Cutaways to Fox News

In 2017, it’s wild to see Fox News presented as an ideologically neutral source of information.