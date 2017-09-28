Sony’s Cleopatra Movie Might Finally Happen With Denis Villeneuve Directing

There’s been plenty of Hollywood big wigs attached, at one point or another, to direct Sony’s adaptation of Stacy Schiff best-selling biography Cleopatra: A Life, but will Arrival helmer Denis Villeneuve be the one to make it happen? According to the Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve is the latest director to be tapped for the gig—a job previously offered to the likes of Ang Lee, David Fincher and James Cameron. While Villeneuve has recently made a name for himself in sci-fi — in addition to Arrival, he directed the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 and he’s slated to tackle Legend’s Dune remake next—the filmmaker made his mark with crime dramas Sicario and Prisoners. While not an obvious pick for the job, his world-building skills and his history shooting thrillers could certainly be applied to a sweeping, bloody epic about the last independent pharaoh before Egypt fell to the Roman Empire.
