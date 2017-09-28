The president has 280 characters with which to start a nuclear war, but there’s gotta be a Sanderson sister spell to keep us around for at least another two years: Disney Channel is remaking Hocus Pocus for TV, according to Deadline. The 1993 movie’s original trio — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy — won’t be returning, but a new trinity will be chosen to spook a whole new generation of tweenage sleepovers. It’s the perfect opportunity to get the old gang back together. How’s Mattie doing? Did you see the pics from Alli’s honeymoon? What’s Delia up to these days?
