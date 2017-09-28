Latest News from Vulture

Oscar Futures: Is Blade Runner 2049 a Major Contender?

The hotly anticipated sequel may be a contender for Best Picture and Best Director.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

The Veep star shared the news on social media.

How David Crosby Followed Joni Mitchell’s Lead on His Great New Album

The folk-rock legend on his new album, Sky Trails, and why he hates Kanye almost as much as he hates Trump.

Finally, Times Square Getting a Mad Men Restaurant and Divergent Obstacle Course

Lionsgate is planning an “Entertainment City” in midtown.

Which Cut of Blade Runner Should I Be Watching?

Ahead of Blade Runner 2049’s release, we break down the six different versions of Ridley Scott’s classic.

Call Up Your Middle-School Friends: Disney Is Remaking Hocus Pocus for TV

As a new Disney Channel movie.

Maroon 5 and SZA Have Most Ridiculous Music Video of 2017

By our count, there are at least 17 unrelated treatments in this video.

The Most-Anticipated Movies at the New York Film Festival

Including Linklater’s latest, Mary J. Blige’s breakout performance in an Oscar-worthy role, and Sean Baker’s dazzling follow-up to Tangerine.

11 Great Podcasts to Check Out This Fall

An interview series with the Mountain Goats, a Civil War podcast, and a whole lot of true-crime stories.

What It Was Like Writing Jokes for President Obama

And why Donald Trump shouldn’t skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Gary Oldman Is Unrecognizable As Winston Churchill in the Darkest Hour Trailer

Some 200 hours of makeup results in quite the transformation.

Why Is Channing Tatum Barely in Kingsman: The Golden Circle?

If you’ve got Channing Tatum, use him!

J.J. Abrams Is Making a Live-Action Remake of This Beloved Anime

Your Name became the highest-grossing film ever to come out of Japan.

President Rihanna Warns Trump Not to Let Puerto Ricans Die

The people’s president has spoken.

South Park Ridicules Statue Protesters and Columbus Critics

This tone-deaf episode paints a depressing portrait of a world that doesn’t allow for genuine decency.

The Cher Show Will Strut Onto Broadway in Fall 2018

The show will feature three different Chers representing different parts of her life.

Jason Mraz to Make His Broadway Debut With Limited Run in Waitress

Mraz will play the male romantic lead for ten weeks starting in November.

Larry King, Paris Hilton, and Other Celebrities Mourn the Death of Hugh Hefner

The Playboy founder died on Wednesday. He was 91.

Sony’s Cleopatra Movie Might Finally Happen With Denis Villeneuve Directing

The Arrival director is the latest filmmaker to be tapped for the job.

Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91

He launched the magazine that helped kick off the sexual revolution and fashioned himself into one of the movement’s icons.