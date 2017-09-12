Like the period of time when iPads kept getting tinier and tinier, the hot new trend in humans is apparently going small. In the latest trailer for Alexander Payne’s Downsizing, Matt Damon seizes the opportunity to save the planet (and also supersize his bank account) by shrinking down to a few inches tall and enjoying the wonders of living in what’s basically the It’s a Small World portion of Disneyland. Kristen Wiig is also here to wear some dramatic turtlenecks. Downsizing premieres this December.