1:59 p.m.

Bawitablah: Kid Rock Accused of Violating Campaign-Finance Laws

Common Cause has filed a federal complaint against Kid Rock and Warner Bros. asking for a full investigation.

1:44 p.m.

9 Books You Need to Read This September

New from Jesmyn Ward, Eileen Myles, Salman Rushdie, and more.

1:33 p.m.

John le Carré’s Spook Sadism: George Smiley, 56 Years On

Le Carré has always attributed his popularity to the fact that “I was writing for a public that was hooked on Bond and wanted an antidote.”

1:00 p.m.

How Sexy Is Tulip Fever? A Tulip-Based Analysis

There are a lot of blooms, and even more butts.

12:30 p.m.

The Best New Characters in Twin Peaks: The Return, Ranked

From Diane and Janey-E to the Mitchum brothers.

12:00 p.m.

Pedro Pascal on Returning to Narcos As Its Leading Man

“It’s the first opportunity I’ve ever had to play a character for this long.”

12:00 p.m.

Narcos Recap: Tunnel Snakes

Javier Peña has a new blonde DEA buddy!

11:37 a.m.

Just How Thirsty Is DC to Get Leonardo DiCaprio to Play the Joker?

Warner Bros. has Scorsese, but who else will the studio recruit to woo Leonardo DiCaprio?

11:17 a.m.

Drew Barrymore Is Bringing a Women-Helmed Horror Anthology Series to the CW

It’s called Black Rose Anthology.

11:03 a.m.

Mindy’s Exes Are Back in The Mindy Project Final Season Trailer

Plus, Morgan and Tamra!

10:56 a.m.

Which Game of Thrones Board Game Is Right for Your House?

When you play the games of Thrones, you win, die, or collect a lot of colorful cards.

10:55 a.m.

What Wendi McLendon-Covey Can’t Live Without

“I’ve actually had people ask me if I’m wearing fake eyelashes since I started using this.”

10:44 a.m.

Trevor Noah on How Conservatives View Antifa: ‘Oh Sh*t, It’s Vegan ISIS’

The Daily Show host says antifa is discrediting its anti-fascist movement.

10:30 a.m.

What Game of Thrones Season 7 Tells Us About George R.R. Martin’s Next Book

Euron Greyjoy will be a very different villain in The Winds of Winter.

10:30 a.m.

The 8 Best Comics to Read in September

From postapocalyptic flying monkeys to a modern twist on Jane Eyre.

9:56 a.m.

Hey! Toni Basil Is Not So Fine With Everyone’s Unauthorized Use of ‘Mickey’

She’s suing Disney, Viacom, South Park, and more.

9:51 a.m.

Narcos Season-Premiere Recap: Meet the New Bosses

With Pablo Escobar dead, Cali Cartel moves in to run the Colombian drug trade.

9:33 a.m.

Review: I Do … Until I Don’t Is Amusing Until Its Satirical Backbone Gives Way

Don’t let the bohemian title fool you: Lake Bell’s I Do … Until I Don’t is the most bougie movie ever made.

9:22 a.m.

The Summer of 2017 Came and Went Without a Breakout TV Hit

It was a season without a Stranger Things.

9:11 a.m.

La La Land Director Damien Chazelle to Develop Musical TV Series for Netflix

Chazelle will direct The Eddy, a musical drama about a club and its band.