Drew Barrymore Is Bringing a Women-Helmed Horror Anthology Series to the CW

At long last, the CW is cashing in on peak horror. The network is developing a horror anthology series that will be entirely written and directed by women, and executive-produced by one very famous woman in particular: Drew Barrymore, under her Flower Films banner. The series is called Black Rose Anthology, according to Deadline (its title also doubles as a good name for an Anthropologie candle, just saying). Jill Blotevogel, former co-showrunner of MTV’s Scream, will write the pilot. Per Deadline: “Classic themes of terror will be tackled via vignettes about guilt, jealousy, repression, paranoia, insanity, sexual obsession and survival through a modern and distinctly feminine lens.” A recommendation: Can we recruit CW alum Stephanie Savage to return to the Upper East Side? Gossip Girl, but make it horror.
Comments