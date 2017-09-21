After Amy Adams and Isla Fisher both appeared in Nocturnal Animals, the stage has been set for another summit of pop-culture doppelgängers: Entertainment Weekly reports that the much-confused duo of Dylan McDermott and Dermot Mulroney will finally share the screen. The pair of dark-haired Irish-American actors with “Dermot(t)” in their names will appear in an episode of Fox’s upcoming comedy L.A. to Vegas, which stars McDermott as a handsome and stubbly airline pilot; Mulroney will guest-star as a rival pilot, who is sure to be equally handsome and stubbly. The sound you just heard is Pilou Asbæk look-alike Joshua Jackson realizing a guest spot on Game of Thrones is suddenly in the cards.
