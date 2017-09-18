Latest News from Vulture

8:30 p.m.

Theater Review: Charm Is an Uplifting LGTBQ Fairy Tale

It’s the theatrical equivalent of those pictures from the ’60s where a demonstrator meets the barrel of a rifle with a flower.

8:19 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Cast in Historical Underground Abortion Drama Call Jane

Chicago’s Jane Collective helped women terminate pregnancies in the late 1960s and early 1970s prior to Roe v. Wade.

7:05 p.m.

Pablo Escobar’s Brother Suggests Netflix Hire Literal Hitmen For Narcos Security

“You have to eliminate all threats.”

6:39 p.m.

Jake Gyllenhaal Hears The Truth About His Nocturnal Animals Character

Poor guy.

6:08 p.m.

Netflix’s Cease and Desist to a Stranger Things Pop-up Bar Is a Real Treat

Beware the wrath of the Demogorgon (lawyers).

5:57 p.m.

Why Stephen Colbert Invited Sean Spicer to the Emmys

“There was no expectation everyone would love this.”

5:16 p.m.

Jen Kirkman Doesn’t Know Why Tig Notaro Is Talking About Louis C.K.

“There are rumors out there that Louis takes his dick out at women. He has never done that to me.”

1:59 p.m.

This Year at the Emmys, We Were All Losers

The shutout of The Leftovers means we were denied the promised peek under Justin Theroux’s gray sweatpants.

1:41 p.m.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Are Classic Rock Now

The band that used to be crass and weird is now part of the next wave of classic rock — but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

1:38 p.m.

See Alicia Vikander’s Practical Lara Croft in Tomb Raider’s Very Dramatic Poster

Alicia’s Lara Croft comes armed with an ice pick, just in case there are mountains nearby.

1:28 p.m.

R. Kelly Accuser Describes Being ‘Trained’ to Sexually Please Him at 16

“I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked. And I’m looking like, ‘Okay, what is this?’”

1:14 p.m.

Paramount Responds to Mother! Backlash

If you’re not into it, they’re not that concerned.

1:11 p.m.

Unpacking the Religious Metaphors of Mother!

There were more than a few.

12:47 p.m.

PowerPuff Girls Introduces a Fourth Sister Who Was Supposedly There All Along

Meet Bliss, the long-lost older sister.

12:35 p.m.

Linkin Park’s ‘One More Light’ Video for Chester Bennington Will Make You Teary

They’ll hold a one-time performance with guests next month in memory of Bennington.

12:11 p.m.

Kate Walsh Reveals That She Had a Brain Tumor Removed in 2015

Walsh is part of a campaign urging people to get yearly checkups.

11:28 a.m.

The Hypocritical Progressiveness of the 2017 Emmy Awards

They were confirmation of how superficial TV’s critiques of power can be.

11:13 a.m.

Thank You, Anna Chlumsky, for the Glorious Emmys Reaction Shots

The Veep star had the night’s best reactions.

11:08 a.m.

Michelle Pfeiffer Is the MVP of Mother!

Anytime she’s onscreen, the film becomes electric.

10:55 a.m.

A Guide to All the Historic Firsts at This Year’s Emmy Awards

A sign TV is changing and still has a long ways to go.