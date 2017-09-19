Latest News from Vulture

3 mins ago

Three-Sentence Reviews: Peter Saul, Trevor Paglen, and 7 More

Thank God for Peter Saul.

1:12 p.m.

All of Our Theories on What Mother! Is Actually About

Mother! is really about the environment; Mother! is really about The Sims.

1:02 p.m.

7 Teen Dramas That Wouldn’t Exist Without Gossip Girl

From Pretty Little Liars to Riverdale.

12:55 p.m.

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies Being a Scientologist, Says She’s Just Sci-Curious

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech … but I am not a Scientologist.”

12:49 p.m.

Vulture Investigates: Jennifer Lawrence’s Immortality

In one year, she played a 49-year-old mutant (X Men: Apocalypse) and a 34-year-old businesswoman (Joy).

12:39 p.m.

Ellen DeGeneres’s Clown Scares Left Sarah Paulson Whimpering Under a Table

Paulson gets not one, not two, but three scares.

12:15 p.m.

Gucci Mane Got Out of Prison and Wrote a Book. Here’s How It All Happened.

“If you want to be a rapper, you have to put yourself in the public eye. You subject yourself to the praise, ridicule, and insults.”

12:00 p.m.

The Gossip Girl Creators Look Back at What Never Made It to Air

A box of giant dildos.

12:00 p.m.

The Best Part of Gossip Girl Was Talking About Gossip Girl

Your one and only source for recaps of the Greatest Show of Our Time.

11:52 a.m.

This Is the Scene When The Deuce Finally Becomes Itself

It’s the first moment the show really relaxes into itself.

11:10 a.m.

How Beyoncé’s Lemonade Vinyl Ended Up Containing Canadian Punk Tracks

There was a slight mix-up at the factory.

11:04 a.m.

James Corden Tries to Spin That Photo of Him Kissing Sean Spicer at the Emmys

“To be fair, everyone was kissing ass last night at the Emmys. I just happened to kiss the biggest one there.”

10:40 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Sounds Like a Horrible Person to Be Stuck on a Plane With

“I’m not afraid of the airplane, I’m afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself.”

10:28 a.m.

The Best Joke From Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix Special

No one writes jokes like Jerry Seinfeld. Here he is at his best.

9:39 a.m.

Lady Gaga Gets Unfiltered in the Five Foot Two Trailer

The doc hits Netflix on September 22.

9:04 a.m.

3LW’s ‘Playas Gon’ Play’ Songwriters Sue Over Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’

Swift’s reps call the lawsuit “nothing more than a money grab.”

8:00 a.m.

Gucci Mane: Mixtapes Saved My Career

Gucci Mane on his major-label failure and his radical response: Make as much music as you can, as quickly as you can, and release it all for free.

1:00 a.m.

The Mindy Project Recap: Breaking Up is Hard to Do

Is this final season about Mindy realizing she doesn’t need a man to be happy?

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas Recap: Tea Time

Are the men of RHOD competing to see who can be the worst husband?

Yesterday at 10:57 p.m.

Having Left Fox News, Meghan McCain Might Be Joining The View

McCain is rumored to replace Jedediah Bila, who announced that Monday’s show would be her last.