Like Dante devising the unique hells that await sinners in each circle of The Inferno, Ellen DeGeneres knows exactly which buttons to push on every celebrity. Talking about American Horror Story: Cult with Sarah Paulson, who plays a character who is afraid of clowns, DeGeneres decided to surprise Paulson with scary clowns — orchestrating a three-part chain of sneak attacks that are both very rude and very funny to watch. After the show, DeGeneres went back to her regular gig of trying to lure small children into storm drains.
