How to Watch the 2017 Emmy Awards

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST. Given the wealth of great TV this year, the competition is sure to be heated. Both Master of None and Atlanta are nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, Westworld, and The Crown are all in the running for Outstanding Drama Series. A full list of nominees is available here.

Luckily, you don’t have to be a cable subscriber, or even have a TV, to be able to watch TV’s biggest night. In addition to CBS’s standard television coverage, you can stream the awards on your computer or other streaming device via CBS Access and a range of other subscription services. Check out some of the ways to watch below:

Pre-Show

E!

E! will be broadcasting their “Live From the Red Carpet” show beginning at 6 p.m. EST. If you are a subscriber, you can also stream the show via E! Now.

EW/People

Entertainment Weekly and People will be hosting a free preshow program on the streaming platform, People TV. It will also be accessible via people.com, ew.com, instyle.com, essence.com, and time.com.

Awards Ceremony

CBS All Access

CBS All Access, CBS’s streaming platform, will be broadcasting the Emmys starting at 8 p.m. EST. You can watch via their website, or on your Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Android TV. If you don’t want to pay for the platform (which costs $6 per month, or $10 to stream ad-free) you can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Other Internet TV Services

Internet TV subscription services DIRECTV Now, Playstation Vue, YouTube TV, and Hulu Live TV feature a CBS livestream in certain markets. These services all offer a free trial period when you sign up for a subscription.

International TV Options

If you are in Canada, you can watch the awards on CTV, from 8 p.m. EST. The awards will also be broadcast live on FOX8 in Australia, at 10 a.m. (Australian Eastern Time) on Monday, September 18.