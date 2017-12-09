Watch Esperanza Spalding Make a 10-Song Album in 77 Hours

Esperanza Spalding is pivoting to video. The three-time Grammy winner is now at work on Exposure, a concept album written, produced, and recorded in 77 hours. The time limit, Spalding said on Facebook, comes from the number seven’s significance across cultures, and she’s livestreaming the undertaking via her Facebook. “Over just three days, we’re attempting to concept, write, record, and produce an album of ten songs,” she wrote. “Entering the studio with nothing prepared. Testing the theory that creations are at their most powerful the moment they’re released.” It’s an improvisational experiment, and the album will feature Lalah Hathaway, the keyboardist Robert Glasper, and Andrew Bird. Spalding plans to release 7,777 copies of the album, “each signed, each package including a piece of the note paper on which we’re writing lyrics, chords and creation-related notes.” See where she’s at in the process above.
