Latest News from Vulture

5:29 p.m.

An Appreciation of Molly’s Therapist’s Office on Insecure

Eat your heart out, Nancy Meyer.

5:23 p.m.

75 BoJack Horseman Jokes You Probably Missed in Season 4

The best callbacks, Easter eggs, and running gags.

5:14 p.m.

Liam Neeson Is Done With Action Movies, No Matter How Much You’ll Pay Him

“Guys, I’m sixty-fucking-five.”

5:12 p.m.

Watch Esperanza Spalding Make a 10-Song Album in 77 Hours

She’s streaming the writing and recording of her new album via Facebook Live.

4:35 p.m.

Everything You Need to Know About Louis C.K.’s Controversial New Movie

Is it really about Woody Allen? Does it address those rumors?

4:27 p.m.

Radiohead’s ‘Lift’ Video Is Literally a Downer

It takes place in an elevator.

3:59 p.m.

YouTuber PewDiePie Apologizes for Using the N-Word During Livestream

“In the heat of the moment, I said the worst word I could possibly think of, and it just sorta slipped out.”

3:30 p.m.

Was Twin Peaks: The Return Worth It for Showtime?

The network likely doesn’t regret its decision to spend the summer hangin’ with Agent Cooper.

3:19 p.m.

Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father Is Frustratingly Inert Cinema

Is it unequivocally shitty to be the person lamenting the cinematography in Angelina Jolie’s Khmer Rouge movie?

2:26 p.m.

Emmys 2017: Who Will and Should Win in the Limited-Series Races?

Our predictions for Big Little Lies, Feud: Bette and Joan, The Night Of, and more.

2:01 p.m.

Here’s What We Know About Rick and Morty’s Evil Morty

And awaaaay we go.

1:08 p.m.

Revisiting One of the Greatest Superhero Stories, Kingdom Come

The 1996 story has lessons that creators and publishers should heed.

11:39 a.m.

A Deep Dive Into BoJack Horseman’s Dementia Episode

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, writer Kate Purdy, and animator Lisa Hanawalt explain how they made “Time’s Arrow.”

11:24 a.m.

Mindy’s Love Interests on The Mindy Project, Ranked From Worst to Best

Who is better: Ben or Danny?

11:14 a.m.

Aaron Sorkin and Jessica Chastain on Female Characters and Molly’s Game

“I will say, what’s been really heartbreaking to me is …”

11:13 a.m.

Big Mouth Trailer: Kristen Wiig Is a Talking Vagina in Nick Kroll’s Puberty Romp

Somebody tell the teens.

10:45 a.m.

J.J. Abrams Will Replace Colin Trevorrow on Star Wars: Episode IX

Episode IX’s release date is also pushed back from May 24, 2019 to December 20, 2019.

10:34 a.m.

The One Curb Your Enthusiasm Insult That Larry David Can’t Stand

“Boy, do I miss being called bald.”

10:25 a.m.

Seth Meyers: Steve Bannon Describes ‘Billy Bush Weekend’ Like It’s a Holiday

“Gather ‘round children, can you hear it? It’s the sound of the Access Hollywood bus!”

10:19 a.m.

Rap’s Borderless Future Is Here

Lil Uzi Vert, iLoveMakonnen, Lil Peep, and a few others are pioneering a new form of rap that sounds completely unfamiliar.