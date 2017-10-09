Fifty Shades Freed Trailer: Mrs. Grey Will See You Now

Just how many S&M shenanigans can the newly-married couple of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele get themselves into on their honeymoon? Fifty Shades Freed is here to here to say, Well, quite a lot, actually. In the first trailer for this sexy! film, Christian and his washboard abs (Jamie Dornan) take a back seat to his lady love (Dakota Johnson) as she ogles her new private airplane and speeds around in a fancy sports-car. Oh, and someone might actually be trying to kill her. It takes a turn! The film will naturally hit theaters on Valentine’s Day, so book your tickets now.
