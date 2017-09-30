Flatliners Currently Has a 0% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Photo: Sony Pictures

Well, at least now you know where that incessant high-pitched beeping sound is coming from. Based on 32 reviews, the newly released Flatliners currently holds a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 3.5 out of 10. The audience score is slightly higher at 45%. Vulture’s own David Edelstein described the film, which stars Ellen Page and serves as a sequel to the 1990 sci-fi horror of the same name, as “embarrassing, third-rate and unrevivable.” The dire movie-going consensus might offer an explanation as to why Sony Pictures did not screen the film before its release nor debut it in theaters on Thursday night. Of course, there is still the possibility that other reviews might help resuscitate the movie’s terminal rating, but then, as the trailer suggests, the film might return from the afterlife followed by some sort of evil spirit version of Flatliners, and you know that one is probably even worse.