If you have trouble hearing a Foo Fighters song and not whipping out the old imaginary drumsticks to bang along, you’re not alone. James Corden can’t stop himself, and neither can the actual band members during the Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke segment. After air drumming to some of the Foo’s greatest hits, Dave Grohl suggested they audition the late-night host at the local Guitar Center. As it ends up, despite having lots of “feelings” in him, Corden is not as good a percussionist as the former Nirvana drummer or Taylor Hawkins. But hey, at least he’s a skilled enough driver to be able to tear through those beats while behind the wheel.
