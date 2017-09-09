Photo: 2016 Getty Images

Yesterday, Amazon gave a straight-to-series order for a new comedy series starring the very funny duo of Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph. Despite literally everything about the untitled show being kept under wraps — ah, you mischievous streaming service — Deadline reports that the former SNL stars will be playing a married couple, and the rest of the narrative is currently up to your imagination. So, why is this lack of substantial information worthy of a news post, you ask? It’s all about the creative team attached to the project: The series was created by Master of None co-creator Alan Yang and 30 Rock writer and co-executive producer Matt Hubbard, who became acquainted while working for many years on that other comedy you like, Parks and Recreation. And, yes, they’ll also be writing the many exploits of Armisen and Rudolph’s characters. Safe to say it’s time to get your hopes up.