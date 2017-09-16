It’s not going to be easy for Freeform to find a raging success in its post-Pretty Little Liars world, and the network’s newest cancellation isn’t exactly going to help matters. Per Variety, Freeform has decided to cancel its drama-crime-science-fiction hybrid series Stitchers after three seasons on the air, likely owing to consistently low ratings despite an initial groove. The series starred a young woman portrayed by Emma Ishta, who’s recruited by a secret government agency to use her talents to “stitch” herself into the minds of recently-deceased people in the hopes of solving crimes — all before the bodies get buried, of course. (It’s a race against undertakers!) With this cancellation, the other original programs on Freeform’s current line-up are The Fosters, Famous in Love, Shadowhunters, The Bold Type, Young & Hungry, and Beyond, although some of those shows are still waiting to hear about their renewal status. Please! Renew The Bold Type!

Related Why Pretty Little Liars Was Such a Crucial Hit for Freeform