Fuller House will return on September 22, a historic day for the Netflix spinoff: 30 years ago to the day, the original Full House premiered on ABC. The third season will mark the anniversary with a family reunion: Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), Danny (Bob Saget), and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) make an appearance in the same clothes they wore during the first episode (or almost the same, according to Stamos). The season-three trailer promises its share of drama: D.J. is going to be a bridesmaid (!) in Steve’s wedding (!!) in Japan (!!!).