By

Tags:

Fuller House Season 3 Trailer: We’re Celebrating a Family Reunion After 30 Years

Fuller House will return on September 22, a historic day for the Netflix spinoff: 30 years ago to the day, the original Full House premiered on ABC. The third season will mark the anniversary with a family reunion: Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), Danny (Bob Saget), and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) make an appearance in the same clothes they wore during the first episode (or almost the same, according to Stamos). The season-three trailer promises its share of drama: D.J. is going to be a bridesmaid (!) in Steve’s wedding (!!) in Japan (!!!).

Fuller House Season 3 Trailer: A 30-year Family Reunion

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.