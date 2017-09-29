FX Fails To Get Olivia De Havilland’s Lawsuit Dismissed

Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images

FX filed a Motion to Dismiss a lawsuit brought against the company by actress Olivia de Havilland, and today, a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court struck that motion down. The Honorable Holly W. Kendig determined that the prosecution had sufficient evidence to pursue the claim that within the show Feud, “FX had misappropriated [de Havilland’s] name and identity, and portrayed her in a false light with intentional or reckless disregard for the truth.” Additionally, “There was evidence that FX misappropriated the value of her name and image for its own benefit without compensating Miss de Havilland.” Ryan Murphy and witnesses for FX have acknowledged that de Havilland did not call her sister a “bitch” in real life, despite doing so in the show, and that an interview Catherine Zeta Jones’s characterization of de Havilland gave in Feud in which she talked about Bette Davis and Joan Crawford never actually happened. Both of those admissions contributed to the judge’s determination FX’s presentation of the actress, “could be reasonably interpreted by a jury as designed to lead the viewer to believe that Miss de Havilland had actually said the things attributed to her in Feud, and endorsed the production.” De Havilland is reportedly feeling “very pleased with the result of the hearing” from her Paris home, and the fast-tracked trial will get underway on November 27.