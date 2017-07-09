Latest News from Vulture

26 mins ago

How Game of Thrones Spoilers Get Made

An inside look at the fan sites that sniff out spoilers for the world’s most popular show.

1:41 p.m.

The Story of the Cover of the Rolling Stones’ Their Satanic Majesties Request

With its nods to the Beatles and its ambitious 3-D cover, Their Satanic Majesties Request was a decadent peek into the brains of the Rolling Stones.

1:19 p.m.

Graydon Carter Is Leaving Vanity Fair After 25 Years

The end of an era.

1:15 p.m.

Younger’s Miriam Shor on Diana Trout’s Necklaces, Meeting Cher, and Ageism

“I don’t want to look like a goddess because people are real and goddesses aren’t.”

12:50 p.m.

Rick and Morty’s Justin Roiland Prank Called Joel Osteen’s Prayer Line As Rick

The Rick and Morty star speaks in tongues.

12:36 p.m.

What Are We to Do With Cinematic Monuments to the Confederacy?

Gone With the Wind is a representation of the worst myths America still holds about itself. The answer isn’t to sideline it.

12:22 p.m.

Gal Gadot Almost Played Charlize Theron’s Furiosa Role in Max: Fury Road

No hard feelings.

12:09 p.m.

It, the 1990 Mini-series, Is Not As Scary As You Remember

Watch the first It again, as an adult. You might be surprised by how often you giggle.

12:02 p.m.

See Frances McDormand in a New Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Trailer

There’s still lots of creative cursing, but this trailer for the raved-about film is a little more tender than you might expect.

11:34 a.m.

The 24 Films at the Toronto Film Festival That Already Have People Buzzing

Brie Larson’s directorial debut, Guillermo del Toro’s latest, Gaga’s doc, and more.

11:00 a.m.

Watch the Trailer for Ezra Koenig’s Netflix Anime Series With Jaden Smith

Neo Yokio premieres on September 22.

10:59 a.m.

Alleged Author of Legendarily Bad Fanfic ‘My Immortal’ Steps Forward

The infamous, epic, Harry Potter–based document has been a great online mystery for more than a decade.

10:32 a.m.

Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield’s Angels in America Is Coming to Broadway

The production was previously at the National Theatre in London.

10:24 a.m.

A Very Special RHONY Recap: Luann’s Dramatic Sit-down With Andy Cohen

RHONY’s Luann de Lessep finally talks about her divorce.

9:59 a.m.

Kelly Clarkson Has Gifted Us With Two Soulful New Singles Just in Time for Fall

“Love So Soft” and “Move You” are available in advance of her new album Meaning of Life.

9:00 a.m.

College Students Can Now Get Spotify and Hulu for $4.99 a Month

There’s never been a better time to avoid writing that paper.

9:00 a.m.

Home Again’s Hot Guy Is Too Beautiful for Its Hijinks (And Our Own Cruel World)

In Home Again, Pico Alexander is beautiful enough to be a Hillsong youth pastor and glowy enough to be a Glossier model. That’s the problem.

9:00 a.m.

The Complete History of Scary Clowns

▶️ There’s a historical reason that clowns in pop culture strike fear in the hearts of audience members.

9:00 a.m.

Dylan O’Brien Is Ready to Talk About That Accident

Dylan O’Brien was groomed to be Hollywood’s next young leading man. Then a tragic accident made him question everything.

8:56 a.m.

ABC Casts Fan-Favorite Arie Luyendyk Jr. As the Next Bachelor in a Surprise Move

Sorry, Deanie Babies.