This October You Can Stop Waiting for Gadot, and Also Nanjiani, to Host SNL

As was perhaps inevitable, Gal Gadot’s breakout success with Wonder Woman has secured her a spot as the host of Saturday Night Live this fall, where she will probably play the straight woman in a lot of Wonder Woman sketches. After the September 30 season premiere with Ryan Gosling, Gadot will host the show October 7 with musical guest Sam Smith, followed by The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani, who will host October 14 with musical guest Pink. We can only hope hope that Holly Hunter makes a supportive guest appearance in character from The Big Sick to provide emotional support, and really shut down any hecklers.
