17 mins ago

Outlander’s Sam Heughan Wants to Time Travel to Mars

Caitriona did not choose Venus.

4:27 p.m.

Thelma Is the Norwegian Psychosexual Thriller You Didn’t Know You Needed

It has everything one could want in a sultry viewing experience: gorgeous leads, lesbian experimentation, and religious undertones.

4:03 p.m.

Top of the Lake: China Girl Is a Disappointing Follow-up

Its relationship to the original may conjure up not-fond memories of seasons one and two of True Detective.

4:00 p.m.

James DeMonaco Shares New Details About The Purge: The Island

The fourth movie will focus on the first “experimental Purge” and be set on Staten Island.

3:33 p.m.

The Square Trailer: Sex, Intrigue, and a Monkey

Welcome to the jungle, it’s this year’s Palme D’Or winner!

3:25 p.m.

The High Sparrow on Game of Thrones Is Playing the Cool Pope in a Movie

He’ll star opposite Anthony Hopkins’s Pope Benedict XVI in Netflix’s The Pope.

3:00 p.m.

Simone Rocha’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Emily Brontë, Charles Bukowski, and more.

2:34 p.m.

When Horror Films Reflect Reality: The Purge and American Politics

The writer-director shares new details about The Purge: The Island, the forthcoming TV show, his political prescience, and his fear of Nazis.

2:12 p.m.

10 Quirky David Lynch Stories

This man loves his Mad Men … and quinoa.

1:52 p.m.

Matt Bomer Goes Fully Rugged in New Trailer for Walking Out

The prettiest woodsman in all of Montana has a bad encounter with a grizzly bear.

1:40 p.m.

Kate Winslet Is the Latest Actress to Clumsily Defend Working With Woody Allen

“Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person.”

1:16 p.m.

15 Essential Reggaeton Tracks That Are Not ‘Despacito’

A beginner’s guide to the genre that birthed the smash hit song.

12:27 p.m.

Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill a Mockingbird Is Coming to Broadway Next December

Producer Scott Rudin acquired the stage rights in 2016.

12:23 p.m.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West Reportedly Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate

Congrats!

12:08 p.m.

Listening to John Ashbery

His death marks a real historical threshold, the passing away of the generation of writers who turned modernism into a tradition.

12:04 p.m.

St. Vincent Makes Heartbreak Bicoastal in Her New Song ‘Los Ageless’

It’s a little more upbeat.

11:49 a.m.

Billy Magnussen Will Play a New, White Prince in the Live-Action Aladdin

Magnussen will play a character named Prince Anders.

11:43 a.m.

The Hilariously Bleak Janicza Bravo Is the New Voice of Comedy

Meet the idiosyncratic director Michael Cera, Judy Greer, Donald Glover, and Sarah Jessica Parker all want to work with.

11:15 a.m.

What Salman Rushdie Can’t Live Without

Including the author he calls “better than anyone else on the sentence level.”

10:59 a.m.

Narcos Star Matias Varela on Season 3 and the Real Jorge Salcedo

“Nobody pointed a gun to his head and said you have to come work for us.”