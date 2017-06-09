After playing a Game of Thrones character who was repeatedly compared to Pope Francis (at least until he started getting compared to Bernie Sanders), Jonathan Pryce will now play the man himself: Deadline reports that Pryce is set to play His Holiness in a Netflix movie directed by City of God’s Fernando Meirelles. Anthony Hopkins is reportedly in talks to play the previous pope, Benedict XVI. The movie’s called simply The Pope, though you can be forgiven for wishing they’d call it 2 Popes, 1 Vatican.