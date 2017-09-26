Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In the end, it seems Jon Snow knew enough! People confirmed today that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged. Leslie, of course, played Ygritte on Game of Thrones, Snow’s wildling lover in early seasons of the show and taker of his virginity. The two met while filming GOT five years ago, got together, broke up for a while, then apparently realized, “I mean, who else am I going to find that I’ve had on-camera sex with in a cave?” They went public with their rekindled romance last spring and Nicole Kidman leaned on Harington to propose to Leslie this past June while they shared an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. So that’s almost definitely what convinced the couple to make it wedding-ring official. People did not mention if Harington proposed in a cave setting with fur throws and candles everywhere, but it would be a shame if he didn’t, because sexy caves are definitely Jon Snow’s romantic move.