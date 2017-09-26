Latest News from Vulture

Theater Review: The Special Value of The Treasurer

With a delicate, shattering performance at its center.

Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Directors List Hints at Massive Wight Battles to Come

Miguel Sapochnik, the man behind the Battle of the Bastards, is back.

Every Time ‘Aca’ Is Used As a Prefix in the Pitch Perfect Movies

We’re Dixie Chick serious about this.

Your New SNL Cast Members Are …

Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner, and Luke Null join the long-running comedy program.

Law & Order True Crime: Menendez Murders Is a Dud

The result plays like the longest, soggiest L&O episode ever.

Jill Soloway Wonders What the Word ‘Woman’ Is For and Revisits an Old Debate

Plus, Soloway revisits a debate with Jenji Kohan about the female gaze.

Why Mother! Landed on CinemaScore’s List of ‘Fs’

It seems to have one thing in common with the other 18 F-rated films.

Here’s Hoping That Kit Harington Proposed to Rose Leslie in a Sexy Cave

Nicole Kidman must be so pleased.

Taylor Kitsch Returns to Texas With a Mullet in the Waco Trailer

Texas, forever.

Jimmy Kimmel Beat Fallon and Colbert Last Night

The ratings race is getting tighter.

What’s Leaving Showtime: October 2017

Say good-bye to 12 Monkeys.

The Most Emotional Speeches on This Is Us, Ranked by How Much They Made Us Cry

Better grab some Kleenex before you watch these scenes.

Fixer Upper Is Officially Ending and We’re Not Ready to Say Good-bye

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Grizzly Bear Are Still Here

How one of the defining bands of the 2000s reinvented their sound and found their place in the madness of 2017.

9 Theories About Jack Pearson’s Death on This Is Us

How will Jack die? Let’s take a close look at the biggest fan theories.

In Stronger, Jake Gyllenhaal Has His Most Unusual Role in Years: A Regular Guy

To think: He could be making Prince of Persia 3 right now.

Break the News to Your Mom: HGTV’s Fixer Upper to End After Fifth Season

Chip and Joanna Gaines thank you for your support.

Guggenheim Won’t Show Art Accused of Depicting Animal Cruelty Following Threats

“As an arts institution committed to presenting a multiplicity of voices, we are dismayed that we must withhold works of art.”

What’s Leaving Hulu: October 2017

Big Fish, Apocalypse Now, and Hitch.

See John Travolta and His Various Lace-Front Wigs Star in the Gotti Trailer

Travolta’s real-life wife Kelly Preston is playing Gotti’s wife Victoria.