HBO on Tuesday announced the list of directors for the final season of Game of Thrones, and befitting that season’s abbreviated length (it’s only six episodes, though each will be longer than a typical GOT installment), the list is only four names long: David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Benioff and Weiss will jointly handle the series finale; there’s no word on episode counts for Nutter and Sapochnik. Nutter has directed six GOT episodes, including “The Rains of Castamere,” while Sapochnik famously helmed both “Hardhome” and “The Battle of the Bastards.” Add Sapochnik’s presence to the news from Variety that each episode in the final season is expected to cost $15 million, and one thing is clear: There are going to be some major battles coming in Thrones’ final season. (Good news for fans of the iconic ice dragon, who will likely get plenty more chances to cause drama.) No premiere date has yet been announced for season eight, which likely means that Jon Snow and his aunt are going to be spending a long time on that boat.