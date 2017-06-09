Game of Thrones’ Tormund Has Committed to Ogling Brienne On and Off Camera

Tormund and Brienne are the best Game of Thrones ship for many reasons, partially because there’s no incest involved, but mostly because the actors playing them seem to be having so much fun. In an interview on Late Night, Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne, explained that Kristofer Hivju decided to stay in character as Tormund Giantsbane even when filming stopped, which gave him the opportunity to give her kooky stares while doing normal things like eating sandwiches, and “masticating wildly at me.”
